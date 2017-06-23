Interview with playwright Jeanne Sakata about her play HOLD THESE TRUTHS, about World War II civil rights leader Gordon Hirabayashi.
Marengo Avenue development brings up a variety of issues
In question is the fate of almost 300 trees and a church built in 1926.
Op-Ed: Helping San Gabriel Valley students succeed at college
Leadership and Education For All helps disadvantaged SGV students succeed at UCLA and other colleges.
Learn how to tell digital stories at the Alhambra Source Community Voices Workshop
We're starting at 9:30 on Saturday, June 24 at Ramona Convent Secondary School.
Residents disappointed by lack of detail at general plan update meeting
Some residents called this workshop a repeat of a general plan update that occurred in January 2016.
Meet Maryanne and Ginger at the San Gabriel Valley Humane Society
Ginger and Maryanne are two sisters who need a permanent home.
RAMONA CONVENT CELEBRATES 126TH COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY
Nature surely smiled on the class of 2017 with a picture-perfect day for Ramona Convent’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 27th. Carrying their bouquets of yellow roses, with the breeze lightly blowing their traditional…
BUSINESSWOMAN AND PHILANTHROPISTS UNDERWRITES A TRIP TO TAIWAN FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF WEST SAN GABRIEL VALLEY KIDS
Vicky Chang is about to change 10 high school teens’ lives. The successful businesswoman and philanthropist is underwriting a trip to Taiwan for 10 teens from the Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley. The teens will b…
21st Annual ALA Scholarship Banquet Recognizes Local Students
Last Friday marked the 21st annual Alhambra Latino Association (ALA) Fundraiser Banquet, an event that celebrates five students from the major high schools in the Alhambra Unified School District(AUSD). The public event, hel…
THE LA MUSIC CENTER’S POPULAR, FREE OUTDOOR DOWNTOWN DANCE SERIES DANCE DTLA KICKS OFF JUNE 23, 2017
– Summer Favorites Dance Downtown and DJ Nights Return for Dancing Under the Stars, with All Events in Grand Park and Presented by The Music Center On Location – WHAT: The Music Center’s Dance DTLA is an evening of dancing und…
State of the City Luncheon
Alhambra Chamber of Commerce sponsored luncheon featuring Mayor of Alhambra, David Mejia. Individual tickets $30.00 ea. Table sponsorship $300 (table of 8) For more information or to RSVP, call the Chamber of Commerce at 626-2…
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF WEST SAN GABRIEL VALLEY’S 2ND ANNUAL GREAT FUTURES BREAKFAST
CONTACT: Pilar Diaz Phone: (323) 761-0693 Email:pdiaz@wsgvbcgc.org MORE THAN 100 BUSINESS LEADERS, ELECTED OFFICIALS, AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS AT THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB O…
Swim Workout Series–Occidental College–Month of May
SCAQ at OCCIDENTAL COLLEGE: Southern California Aquatics is offering swim workouts at the Occidental College pool, 1600 Campus Rd. For the month of May, workouts will run from 6 to 7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Clay Evans…
Welcome Mazatlan Community Ambassador Oscar Alfedo Garcial Santander
The Academy of Special Dreams is honored to welcome Oscar Alfredo Garcia Santander as our Community Ambassador of Mazatlan, Mexico. Oscar Alfredo’s mission is to support to increase public awareness, recognition and apprec…
