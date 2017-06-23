Close Search

All Stories

Recent Comments

Of the 268 trees in the property + the 26 outside on city property (which are staying anyway because it's on city land) only 3 trees, in all the 11 a...
Marengo Avenue development brings up a variety of issues
That is a very commendable program, and because Brian experienced what he's trying to help other students avoid, there's no reason it won't grow bigge...
Op-Ed: Helping San Gabriel Valley students succeed at college
Great work, Brian!...
Op-Ed: Helping San Gabriel Valley students succeed at college
Holding a workshop based on nebulous charts, diagrams and conceptual drawings with no draft of the new General Plan is all show and no go. How can the...
Residents disappointed by lack of detail at general plan update meeting
Thanks for posting the city's current General Plan. I don't know why City Hall will not post a copy of it on the city's website. I hope the city's dra...
Read the City of Alhambra’s current general plan
I found it amusing that despite voting against the tunnel, the email I received from Metro said its staff (most likely spoon-fed by the consultants) s...
Los Angeles Metro votes to implement alternatives to the 710 tunnel
Thanks to the Alhambra Source for covering this issue. It is heartening to hear that community members treat Alhambra's homeless with dignity. I am so...
Alhambra’s Homeless
The Measure M sales tax doesn't go to any of this! So we're paying the tax and getting no benefit. Disappointing....
Los Angeles Metro votes to implement alternatives to the 710 tunnel
Thanks for writing this Op-Ed, Duyen. It is very informative and timely. I agree with your analysis. National monuments should not be subject to corpo...
Defend Our San Gabriel Mountains National Monument
Hello, I'm not a US citizen. I'm a Hongkongese. However I have income from USA. I don't know how to do the income tax return filling. It is so complic...
FREE "US Citizenship Form" Filling @ CSC [(213) 808-1700] 華埠服務中心免費幫您填寫申請入籍表格
Gene Detchemendy's says he does not understand the motivation behind the lawsuit. This is corporate smoke to obscure the valid concerns of the residen...
Residents file lawsuit to block Lowe’s development [Updated]
Thank you for posting City Council Agendas....
Pedestrian Improvement Project on Valley Boulevard at the Alhambra City Council

Recent Announcements

All Announcements

Add Announcement

All Announcements

RAMONA CONVENT CELEBRATES 126TH COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY

Nature surely smiled on the class of 2017 with a picture-perfect day for Ramona Convent’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 27th. Carrying their bouquets of yellow roses, with the breeze lightly blowing their traditional…

State of the City Luncheon

Alhambra Chamber of Commerce sponsored luncheon featuring Mayor of Alhambra, David Mejia. Individual tickets $30.00 ea. Table sponsorship $300 (table of 8) For more information or to RSVP, call the Chamber of Commerce at 626-2…

Swim Workout Series–Occidental College–Month of May

SCAQ at OCCIDENTAL COLLEGE: Southern California Aquatics is offering swim workouts at the Occidental College pool, 1600 Campus Rd. For the month of May, workouts will run from 6 to 7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Clay Evans…